Jarell Quansah hesitant to join Liverpool next year

Jarell Quansah has no interest in rejoining Liverpool anytime soon, even though the Reds can re-sign him by triggering a buyback clause.

According to a report by Football Insider, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also interested in Jarell Quansah. The two European heavyweights are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a versatile defender next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star.

Jarell Quansah and his career so far

Jarell Quansah has made significant progress since taking the brave decision of joining Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool. The Englishman rose through the ranks at Liverpool after arriving from Woolston Rovers and spent over a decade and a half with the Merseyside club, making his senior bow at Anfield and featured over 50 times while chipping in with three goals and three assists.

However, a lack of pathway to a first-choice role compelled the 23-year-old to move abroad. The English international has already made 50 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, contributing 5 goals and 1 assist. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, particularly from Spain and England.

A man in demand

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool are closely monitoring the young defender’s situation. The Reds are scouring the market for a versatile defender, as the right-back berth remains an area for concern. Andoni Iraola has preferred Ronald Araujo, a centre-back, instead of Jeremie Frimpong, which suggests Liverpool’s right-back troubles. So, the defensively astute Quansah could be a credible option for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Jarell Quansah reflects the need to sign a versatile defender to suit Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 setup. The Spanish tactician can do with a centre-back to complement Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong, and Honest Ahanor, who will arrive at Stamford Bridge next year. Additionally, with Malo Gusto’s long-term future uncertain amid his reported Premier League links, Quansah can be an option for the right wing-back berth.

As for Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future is understood to be uncertain due to his irregular involvement since arriving from Liverpool. Additionally, they require a new centre-back, as Antonio Rudiger has entered the final 12 months of his contract, while there are concerns about Eder Militao’s durability after three long-term injuries.

The £59.5 million valuation of Liverpool’s buyback clause suggests a deal will not be cost-effective, as Bayer Leverkusen will have grounds to demand a higher fee. With the Englishman unwilling to rejoin Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are now positioned as front-runners in the pursuit. The player’s stance is understandable after struggling for regular game time in his first stint.