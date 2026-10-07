Arsenal devise ploy to beat Liverpool in Gilberto Mora race

Arsenal will attempt to sign 17-year-old Mexican international Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in Gilberto Mora. All three Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their first-team squads by signing a promising young midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the 17-year-old Club Tijuana prodigy.

The rapid rise of Gilberto Mora

Gilberto Mora is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Mexican football is witnessing a renaissance, with Santiago Sandoval, Hugo Camberos, and Obed Vargas also making an impression since breaking into their national side. The 17-year-old is already a regular for Club Tijuana’s senior side, making 62 appearances thus far while chipping in with 15 goals and three assists.

The Mexican international has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2026/27 season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in seven outings. Meanwhile, he has already made 13 appearances for Mexico, and his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

What next?

Arsenal will pursue a versatile attacker next year, as they need more quality in the final third. Christos Tzolis is the only left-sided attacker in Mikel Arteta’s squad, and Mora’s versatility will appeal to Arteta, who can deploy him flexibly. The teenager’s versatility will allow him to create a fluid attacking unit alongside Tzolis and Martin Odegaard, depending on the role he reprises. Per TEAMtalk, the Gunners have already established contact to discuss a possible January move.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Gilberto Mora is understandable, as Liverpool may require a replacement in midfield should Wirtz depart for Bayern Munich; Mora represents a credible option. Recent reports have suggested that the German international would be open to joining Bayern Munich next year. The Merseyside club would need to fill that central-midfield void once the German departs.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have scouted the teenager for several months. With Bruno Fernandes on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career, they need to prepare a succession plan. Mora has thus emerged as a viable target, and his productivity makes him the perfect candidate to fill his void once the Manchester United skipper calls time on his stint at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, several European bigwigs are also interested in Mora, and recent reports have claimed that he would prefer to move to La Liga. However, with Arsenal initiating the move to sign the Mexican international, they will hope to beat the competition to his signature.