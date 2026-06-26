Manchester United run rule over Gilberto Mora, face Arsenal, Liverpool threat

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Club Tijuana’s Gilberto Mora after the Mexican teenager’s World Cup displays.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United scouts have watched Gilberto Mora in action, with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool also understood to be tracking the attacking midfielder. The World Cup has traditionally proved a showcase for emerging talent, and the youngster’s performances have caught the attention of multiple suitors.

The World Cup platform is a traditional talent-spotting tool for elite clubs; Manchester United’s scouting focus on young Mexican attacking midfielders reflects the club’s youth recruitment strategy and the region’s emerging pool of technically gifted playmakers. Mora’s profile of being at a precocious debut age, technical consistency, and World Cup exposure aligns with the club’s known recruitment targets in that market.

Gilberto Mora’s World Cup breakthrough

Mora was on the watchlist of top debutants at the tournament and became the youngest player to start a World Cup game since 2002, sixth overall in that record.

In Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia, Mora impressed despite neither scoring nor assisting, earning a standing ovation from the home crowd at the Azteca. Manchester United scouts were among the observers closely watching the midfielder’s development, rekindling the club’s previous interest in the Club Tijuana talent.

Interest not new; contract strengthens Tijuana’s hand

Mora has attracted interest from top European clubs for more than a year. From making his first-team debut at 15 to becoming a regular for Club Tijuana and now appearing in the World Cup, the teenager is viewed as a ‘generational talent’ by scouts across multiple leagues.

Arsenal were mentioned as key suitors, and Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea are also understood to be interested, meaning Mora could have multiple options should he decide to leave.

Manchester United’s interest dates to last summer, but Club Tijuana strengthened their negotiating position by extending Mora’s contract to 2027. The new deal gives the Mexican club significant leverage in any future transfer talks, and interested English sides would face stiff financial and structural demands to bring the teenager away from North America.

Although Mora will turn 18 in October 2027, clubs may still explore pre-agreement frameworks with both the player and Tijuana, which remains the most likely path to securing his services ahead of a full transfer.