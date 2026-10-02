Gilberto Mora prefers La Liga move instead of joining Liverpool

Gilberto Mora would prefer a switch to Spain over joining Premier League giants Liverpool, handing Real Madrid and Barcelona a boost.

According to Football Insider, Gilberto Mora is leaning towards a move to La Liga rather than the Premier League, which will concern Liverpool. Real Madrid and Barcelona could be boosted in the race for the 17-year-old North American prodigy, who is poised to leave Club Tijuana in the near future for a bright career across the Atlantic.

Mora was one of the prominent young stars at the World Cup and delivered some good performances in the four games he played for Mexico at the tournament, which has only improved his standing in the market. At 17, he already has more than 60 games to his name for Tijuana in the 2024/25 season, with 15 goals to his credit.

Club Tijuana are reportedly likely to keep him at least until the summer. There is significant interest in the teenage attacking sensation, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool all keen. However, the youngster is now leaning towards a switch to La Liga over the Premier League, which could concern Liverpool but boost the Spanish giants chasing the Mexican talent.

Gilberto Mora prefers La Liga switch

As with many players emerging from Spanish-speaking nations, the dream is often to represent one of Spain’s two giants, Real Madrid or Barcelona. Those La Liga clubs are in the mix, and a recent report stated that Club Tijuana will demand at least £30-40 million for their 17-year-old prodigy.

That price range would lead to negotiations with Tijuana to find common ground, and this is probably where Liverpool might have an advantage if they were willing to pay what is necessary. Yet the player may feel the need to showcase his talent in Spain rather than enter the demanding world of Premier League football at this stage of his career.

While a future move to the Premier League is not ruled out, the prospect of playing there now may not appeal to the 17-year-old. As a result, Real Madrid and Barcelona may have the upper hand in this race, and if he moves there and excels, the chances of a future move to England could already be in jeopardy.