Liverpool, Barcelona , Real Madrid told to pay £30-40 million to sign Gilberto Mora

A host of European clubs vying for Mexican teenage talent Gilberto Mora may have to pay up in the £30-40 million range to Club Tijuana.

European clubs may have to pay £30-40 million for Mexican teenage talent Gilberto Mora, according to a report by Football Insider, with Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid all reportedly interested in the exciting prospect.

Gilberto Mora has attracted widespread attention ever since breaking through into Club Tijuana’s senior side in the 2024/25 season. He has since been a regular in the first team, and at 17, he already has more than 60 games to his name, with 15 goals to show for his efforts.

He was also one of the prominent young stars at the World Cup that many top teams were keeping a close eye on. To his credit, Mora delivered some good performances in the four games he played for Mexico at the tournament, which has only improved his standing in the market ahead of future windows.

He could potentially move out even in January, although Club Tijuana are reportedly likely to keep him at least until the summer. There is massive interest in the 17-year-old, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool all keen, according to reports.

Gilberto Mora price revealed

Tijuana are now expected to demand at least £30 million for their teenage talent, although the report states that this price point could rise to £40 million as well. The fee should not deter Liverpool, Barcelona, or Real Madrid.

The two Spanish giants have had their eyes on the player for a long time, and Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to make formal approaches. These are teams that young players rarely tend to reject, but the rise in Premier League standards could be a major threat to Real Madrid and Barcelona, especially with Liverpool’s reported interest.

Liverpool were reportedly in contact over Mora previously, and they are continuing to keep tabs on the player’s performances moving forward. The Merseyside club are eager to land one of the most talented players emerging from Mexico, and the £30-40 million price point may not prove to be an issue.

Mora has multiple suitors waiting for his decision, with Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid all prepared to move in the coming windows.