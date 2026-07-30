Liverpool contact Gilberto Mora for summer move

Liverpool are pushing hard to beat Arsenal and Manchester United to the signature of Mexican midfield gem Gilberto Mora.

Liverpool have contacted Gilberto Mora’s agent as they look to win the race for the Mexican teenager, amidst interest from rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, according to TEAMtalk.

The Reds have held discussions with Mora’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, as they look to reach a pre-agreement, which will see him move to Anfield next year after he turns 18. While the Merseyside club are keen to move quickly, they are far from alone in their admiration of the Club Tijuana star.

Manchester United were among the first European clubs to register serious interest in Mora, while Arsenal have continued monitoring his progress closely through an extensive scouting programme. However, Liverpool have now become the first of the three Premier League giants to establish direct contact with the player’s camp.

Mora’s World Cup performances raised his profile across Europe, and his rapid development has inflated his valuation. Tijuana now value the youngster at around €25 million and have protected themselves with a structured release clause designed to ensure they receive maximum value if one of Europe’s heavyweights comes calling.

Why Premier League giants continue to battle for Mora

Liverpool see in Mora the attributes to thrive in Andoni Iraola’s attacking system. Capable of playing as a traditional number ten or drifting into wide attacking areas, the youngster offers creativity, close control and an eye for a decisive pass. Those qualities could make him an excellent long-term option alongside Florian Wirtz while also providing additional depth on either flank.

The Gunners reportedly view Mora as a player who could eventually challenge Martin Odegaard for the creative midfield role, while Manchester United consider him a potential long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes.

Although each can offer Mora the chance to develop alongside elite players in highly competitive environments, none can guarantee him immediate first-team football. That factor could play a significant role when the teenager eventually decides on his future.

Mora contributed seven goal involvements in 20 appearances last season despite injury setbacks, and has already scored in the new campaign. He is certainly a generational talent and the interest in his services is quite understandable.