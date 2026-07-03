Gilberto Mora set to take time before deciding on future

Mexican teenage prodigy Gilberto Mora is in no rush to leave Club Tijuana amid heavy interest from top-end Premier League clubs.

According to De Telegraaf, Gilberto Mora could make some of his top-end Premier League suitors wait before deciding on an exit from Club Tijuana. The highly rated Mexican teenager wants to bide his time in his home country before choosing a path in England or Europe, as he continues to impress at the World Cup with his national team.

Mexico’s performances have captured the attention of their fans as well as those of others. Having now made it past Ecuador and into the Round of 16, they are yet to concede a goal and have won all four of their games so far. In the stellar win over Ecuador, first-half goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez proved enough to secure Mexico’s passage. However, it was the performance of the young Gilberto Mora that captured everyone’s attention, with the teenager leaving the field to a rapturous standing ovation at the Azteca.

Mora to bide his time amid interest

Club Tijuana deserves a lot of credit for developing a prodigious talent like Mora, and they did well in securing him to a long-term contract right before the World Cup. The feeling before the tournament was that many top-tier teams would monitor his displays when he featured for Mexico, and that has proved to be true.

Arsenal and Manchester United had scouts watching Mora, according to reports, and those observers may continue their quest heading into the Round of 16 clash against England at the Azteca. Chelsea are also seen as a contender for his signature, while Liverpool have been mentioned in reports as an interested party.

Despite some suggestions that Manchester United may abandon their chase of Mora, the Red Devils remain firmly in the hunt along with those other domestic rivals. Overall, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool could move to sign the 17-year-old North American prodigy if he makes his intention to leave clear.

However, Mora is expected to bide his time with Club Tijuana, with the report claiming the teenager wants to stay there at least until his 18th birthday, which falls in October 2027. If that is the case, then Premier League teams may only be able to sign him in the January window of 2028 unless they can arrange a pre-agreement of sorts with his club.

Having made his debut for Club Tijuana at age 15 in August 2024, Mora has since played 53 times, scoring 10 goals. His displays at the World Cup have only heightened interest from Europe’s top clubs.