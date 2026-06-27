Arsenal join Manchester United in Gilberto Mora scouting trips

Arsenal and Manchester United are scouting Gilberto Mora of Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both Premier League rivals sending representatives to assess the teenage sensation.

According to a report from El Universal via Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester United have had scouts in attendance to monitor Gilberto Mora as he continues to impress on the biggest stage in international football.

Mora, who currently plays for Liga MX side Club Tijuana, arrived at the World Cup as the youngest player in the competition. He has played a key role in Mexico’s attacking moves, further enhancing his growing reputation as one of the brightest young talents in world football.

His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed. Arsenal and Manchester United are believed to be particularly impressed by the composure and maturity he has displayed despite his age, with both clubs continuing to monitor his progress throughout the tournament.

Neither club has made a formal move, but continued scouting suggests they are laying the groundwork for a potential future acquisition should Mora become available.

This is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with the Mexican international; the Gunners were previously credited with interest following his outstanding youth performances, while Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been mentioned among his admirers.

Manchester United and Arsenal looking to build for the future

Manchester United have placed increasing emphasis on recruiting elite young prospects as part of their current transfer strategy, and Mora appears to fit that profile perfectly. Arsenal have adopted a similar long-term approach in recent seasons, investing heavily in players with high ceilings before they establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

Although Mora remains under contract with Tijuana and no negotiations have been reported yet, his displays at the World Cup are expected to increase both his market value and the number of clubs interested in securing his signature.

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For now, Arsenal and Manchester United will continue to watch from the stands as Mora attempts to help Mexico progress further in the competition. If his impressive performances continue, elite clubs are positioning themselves to track Mora as a long-term prospect before the transfer window closes.