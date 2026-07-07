Arsenal, Liverpool ready to trigger Gilberto Mora release clause to beat Manchester United, Reds in contact.

Gilberto Mora’s rise over the past few months has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, displaying composure, creativity and maturity well beyond his years as Mexico reached the Round of 16 on home soil.

Although the tournament has ended for Mexico following their dramatic defeat to England, Mora’s future is only becoming a bigger talking point. The Club Tijuana youngster recently signed a new contract until 2029 and inherited the club’s iconic No. 10 shirt, but there is already an expectation that he will eventually make the move to European football once FIFA regulations allow him to join a foreign club after turning 18 in October 2026.

According to El Universal via Sport Witness, Tijuana are already planning for that eventual departure. The Liga MX club are reportedly preparing a release clause worth around €21.3 million. Liverpool and Arsenal are now understood to be the clubs most willing to trigger that clause when the opportunity arises.

Liverpool have already made contact to understand both the conditions of a future transfer and Mora’s own ambitions, while Arsenal continue to monitor developments closely. Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax and AC Milan also remain interested.

Manchester United, however, are expected to step back from the race after monitoring Mora for six months, believing the growing competition will inflate the overall cost beyond their comfort level.

Why Liverpool and Arsenal are moving early for Gilberto Mora

From a tactical perspective, Mora is exactly the type of creative midfielder modern elite clubs are searching for. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, he combines outstanding vision, close control and progressive passing with the confidence to dictate games despite his age.

For Liverpool, Mora fits Andoni Iraola’s preference for technically gifted, high-intensity attackers who can press aggressively while also creating opportunities between the lines. His intelligence in possession would give the Merseyside club another flexible option capable of operating centrally or drifting into wider areas.

Arsenal’s interest is equally logical. Mikel Arteta values young players with strong technical foundations and tactical intelligence, and Mora’s composure in tight spaces mirrors many of the qualities Arsenal have prioritised in recent recruitment.

The key advantage for Liverpool and Arsenal is timing, as by establishing contact, per TEAMtalk, before formal negotiations begin, both clubs are attempting to position themselves ahead of what is expected to become one of Europe’s most competitive transfer races once Mora becomes eligible for an overseas move.

Is Gilberto Mora worth triggering the release clause?

Whether the final price proves to be €21.3 million or considerably higher, Mora looks like one of the world’s elite teenage prospects. Liverpool and Arsenal are doing exactly what smart recruitment departments should be doing, building relationships before the bidding reaches its peak. The real challenge will not be identifying his talent; it will be convincing him that their sporting project offers the best pathway to becoming one of world football’s next great midfielders.