Liverpool poised to step up interest in Gilberto Mora after scouting trips

Liverpool are eager to explore a move for Mexican prodigy Gilberto Mora after watching him in action against England.

Liverpool are targeting Mexican teenager Gilberto Mora after scouting him in Mexico’s match against England, per Fichajes. The 17-year-old has drawn interest from multiple Premier League clubs following his World Cup performances.

Scouts from Premier League clubs were reportedly present to watch him in Mexico’s match against England. The Mexican teenager has produced performances beyond his tender years, and the maturity of his displays is what has attracted the Merseysiders to consider a move.

Clubs increasingly sign young talent before peak form, a strategy Liverpool may employ here to get ahead of rivals. Many top Premier League teams and European clubs have taken this approach, paying large fees for promise in the hope those players fulfil their potential in the near future. However, not all young talents realise their potential; success often depends on mentality and integration into a new club structure.

Will Liverpool make Gilberto Mora push?

Mora exemplifies this profile; he is already highly rated at Club Tijuana and now proven at the World Cup. His performances for Club Tijuana have drawn attention from clubs across Europe and England.

The 17-year-old prodigy has been a standout for Mexico at the World Cup, earning a starting spot among more experienced players. Arsenal and Manchester United were among the clubs watching him during the tournament, and Liverpool were reported to have scouts in the stands when Mexico lost to England in the round of 16.

Liverpool have long been mentioned as suitors for the teenager, and they may explore the idea of an early deal. The youngster tends to receive the ball between the lines, accelerate play, and move into areas where many young players hide, as these are qualities Liverpool value in an attacking midfielder and can develop further.

Liverpool could look to agree an early deal for the 17-year-old to avoid competition and a rise in his asking price. Club Tijuana are aware they may struggle to hold on to Mora long-term, despite the teenager signalling he may wait until next year before making a decision.

By regulation, English clubs cannot sign a player until he turns 18, meaning Mora only comes of age in October 2027, but clubs can still agree a transfer and complete the move once he turns 18; Liverpool may be planning exactly that to get ahead of rivals.