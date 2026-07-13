Liverpool express interest in Gilberto Mora, warned of Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid threat

Liverpool have expressed interest in 17-year-old Mexican playmaker Gilberto Mora, but face competition from Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Mora has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the last two years, with a string of impressive performances for Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup earning him attention from scouts across Europe. Despite his age, he showed maturity beyond his years, catching the notice of several elite clubs.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have already made initial contact with the player’s representatives as they assess the possibility of bringing Mora to Anfield. The Merseyside club view him as one of the most exciting long-term prospects in world football and is exploring the conditions of a future deal. This also reflects Liverpool’s recruitment strategy of targeting emerging stars who can develop into first-team players rather than solely pursuing established names.

However, signing the teenager will not be straightforward. Barcelona and Real Madrid have tracked Mora’s progress for some time, while Chelsea are understood to be monitoring the Mexican international. Manchester City and Arsenal have also been credited with interest, meaning Liverpool could find itself in a bidding battle for one of the game’s most sought-after young talents.

Who will end up signing Mora?

Mora cannot complete an overseas move until October, when he turns 18, though this has not deterred Europe’s elite from early positioning. The 17-year-old plays for Club Tijuana in Liga MX, where he has already established himself as a first-team regular. Comfortable as an attacking midfielder or in wider attacking roles, he is admired for his close control, vision, creativity and composure in possession.

Real Madrid’s long-standing admiration, Barcelona’s reputation for nurturing gifted midfielders and Chelsea’s aggressive recruitment of elite prospects all represent significant obstacles in the race for Mora’s signature. Nevertheless, Club Tijuana is under little pressure to sell immediately.

With Mora’s value rising and Club Tijuana under no immediate pressure to sell, Liverpool and their rivals may need to wait for formal negotiations to gather pace.