Gilberto Mora increasingly likely to move to Europe next summer amid Liverpool links

Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Club Tijuana attacking sensation Gilberto Mora.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are tracking Gilberto Mora ahead of a potential move, with the 17-year-old Mexican teenager set to become eligible for a European transfer on October 14.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Mora but face a difficult task if they attempt to sign him during the upcoming January transfer window. Club Tijuana are instead planning to cash in on their academy product at the end of the season, when they believe his value will be at its highest.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise and has already established himself as one of the brightest young talents in world football. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in seven Liga MX appearances this season, taking his overall tally to 18 goal contributions in 62 senior matches across competitions.

Mora plays primarily as a No. 10 but can operate on either flank or further forward, a versatility that suits multiple attacking systems. Liverpool have been monitoring his progress since he first broke through at Tijuana during the 2024/25 campaign.

Mora signed a new three-year contract with Tijuana shortly before the World Cup, strengthening the Mexican club’s negotiating position. However, the Mexican club now intend to use his growing reputation to secure a significant transfer fee.

The timing works in favour of European suitors: Mora turns 18 on October 14, meaning he will be eligible to move to Europe next summer. His age prevented a transfer during previous windows, but that obstacle will no longer apply.

European trio to battle for Mora’s signature

Liverpool will nevertheless face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are also tracking the teenager and view him as a long-term investment rather than an immediate first-team solution.

Breaking into any of the three clubs’ senior sides would be challenging. Liverpool already have Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai capable of playing in the No. 10 role, while Barcelona have Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo. Real Madrid, meanwhile, can call upon Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler for that role.

Mora’s ability could nevertheless make him an attractive long-term project for all three clubs. His rapid development at Tijuana has already demonstrated that he can handle senior football despite his young age.

Tijuana’s willingness to sell next summer now gives Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid a clear path to negotiations. However, it will be interesting to see if Mora is willing to join them or if he ends up prioritising first-team football.