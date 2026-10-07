Liverpool make record bid to sign Gilberto Mora

Liverpool have tabled a record-breaking offer to sign Club Tijuana teenage attacking sensation Gilberto Mora.

Liverpool are pushing for Club Tijuana’s Gilberto Mora and have already tabled a reported bid exceeding $50 million, according to a report by TUDN.

The proposal for the 17-year-old Mexican international is described as a record amount for Mexican football, with the player’s representatives reportedly having informed Tijuana of the approach from the Premier League club.

“I’m told in Tijuana that they received word from Gilberto Mora’s representative, a Brazilian woman named Rafaela Pimenta, that there’s an offer from an English club, in this case Liverpool, for a record-breaking sum exceeding $50 million for Xolos de Tijuana for Gilberto Mora,” David Faitelson said on TUDN.

Mora’s absence from Mexico’s recent friendly against the United States has added to speculation surrounding his future. Faitelson suggested that the timing of the decision not to risk the teenager could be linked to ongoing negotiations over a potential transfer.

“Do you think that Rafael Márquez would risk playing him during negotiations, in a match that is physically demanding? Of course not,” Faitelson said, arguing that Mora’s absence could indicate that discussions over a move are progressing.

Gilberto Mora’s sensational rise has not gone unnoticed

Mora, 17, has impressed as Mexico’s attacking midfielder, with senior experience at domestic and international level. He has progressed sharply since breaking into Tijuana’s first team in the summer of 2024. Despite his age, he has already made 62 senior appearances for the club and contributed to 18 goals.

The attacking midfielder has established himself at international level, earning 13 caps for Mexico. While he primarily operates as a No.10, his versatility allows him to play on either flank or as a second striker.

His development reached another level last season when his performances earned him a place at the World Cup, where he impressed on the global stage and has continued that progress during the current campaign.

He has featured in seven league matches this season, accumulating close to 500 minutes and registering six goal contributions, including five goals and one assist.

Liverpool’s reported interest is understandable given Mora’s versatility, creativity and ability to contribute in the final third. The teenager already has significant senior experience despite his age and could serve as an important part of Andoni Iraola’s squad.

A move to Anfield would also give Mora the opportunity to develop within one of Europe’s biggest clubs while competing for opportunities in several attacking positions. Faitelson’s revelation remains a reported offer; if genuine, Mora could rank among the biggest transfers in Mexican football history.

Since he turns 18 next week, his future is certainly going to become a massive talking point, with the biggest clubs in Europe likely to go after him.