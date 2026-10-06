SC Freiburg value Igor Matanovic at £50 million amid Premier League links, not considering a sale

SC Freiburg will value Igor Matanovic at at least £50 million and may even raise their asking price amid growing interest from Premier League giants.

According to TEAMtalk, SC Freiburg are under no pressure to sell Matanovic, and they will value the in-form striker at a minimum of £50 million, with the figure potentially rising further. Teams like Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have seen links to the forward, with a January approach very much possible.

SC Freiburg were pleased to sign a top-level striker for a modest fee when they brought in Igor Matanovic last summer. The striker scored 15 times across all competitions in his first season with the Bundesliga side, helping them finish above his former club and qualify for the Conference League this term.

Matanovic has made a stellar start to the new campaign, with six goals from seven games across all competitions so far. The expectation is that the 23-year-old will continue to score at a high rate and improve on last season’s numbers after already attracting significant interest in the market.

He was on the radar of a few Premier League teams before the summer window, and since the new season began, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been linked again. There is a real possibility that one or all of those clubs could make a January approach for the 23-year-old, as Freiburg are likely to consider a sale only at their asking price.

Frieburg set to demand significantly for Igor Matanovic

The German side are under no pressure to sell Matanovic ahead of the January window, considering he is tied to the club until 2029. Losing him midway through the season would hurt their sporting ambitions, and the club are reportedly seeking at least £50 million for the Croatian striker, with his value potentially rising to the £60 million mark.

Freiburg are eager to value Matanovic in a similar bracket to other recent sales, which could put his valuation between £50–60 million. Manchester United are reportedly considering an approach next year, while Arsenal and Chelsea are likely to wait and see how things develop.

Manchester United have been linked with Jean-Philippe Mateta in recent reports, and there is a chance they could sell Joshua Zirkzee to make room for a new striker.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been looking at other striker options, including Inter Milan’s Francesco Pio Esposito, while Arsenal have also been linked with Erling Haaland amid the ongoing Manchester City situation.

Chelsea are always looking for players who can improve their attacking setup, and the 23-year-old Bundesliga striker fits their long-term strategy of signing young talentWith Matanovic contracted to Freiburg until 2029, any move will depend on a Premier League club meeting the club’s £50–60 million valuation in January.