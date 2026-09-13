Manchester United, Tottenham eyeing 2027 move for Igor Matanovic

Manchester United and Tottenham are both plotting a 2027 raid on SC Freiburg for their attacking sensation Igor Matanovic.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have targeted SC Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic as a potential 2027 signing, according to Fussball News.

Matanovic has emerged as one of the most impressive attacking players in Germany this season, registering six goals and two assists in six appearances. His performances have attracted growing attention from England, with Manchester United particularly impressed by the 23-year-old’s physical profile and ability to lead the line.

The 1.94-metre forward joined Freiburg from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2025 for just under €7 million and has since made significant progress. He has established himself as an important part of the Freiburg attack and also earned a place in Croatia’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Why are Manchester United and Tottenham interested in Matanovic?

Manchester United are looking for a centre-forward capable of offering a different option in attack. Benjamin Sesko, recently linked with Barcelona, is currently the only recognised out-and-out striker at Old Trafford, making additional competition and cover an important consideration for Michael Carrick.

For Tottenham, Matanovic offers a different profile to their current options, potentially suiting a more direct attacking strategy. His height makes him a major threat in the air, while he is capable of holding the ball up and bringing teammates into play. He also possesses a powerful shot.

Per FussballNews, scouts at Old Trafford view him as a serious centre-forward option, though the club has continued to monitor rather than make a formal approach. Tottenham are also attracted by the striker’s physicality and ability to operate as a traditional target man.

The arrival of Omar Marmoush has strengthened Spurs’ attacking options, but another centre-forward could still make sense given Dominic Solanke’s history of injuries. Matanovic represents both immediate cover and a long-term attacking prospect for Tottenham.

However, Freiburg are in no rush to sell; Matanovic remains an important part of the club’s long-term plans. The Bundesliga side are reportedly seeking €35-40 million to consider his departure, well above his current €22 million market valuation.

No formal offers have been made yet, with both Manchester United and Tottenham expected to continue monitoring his progress before deciding whether to make a concrete approach.