Manchester United rival Tottenham in Igor Matanovic chase

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Igor Matanovic, with Tottenham Hotspur also linked with the SC Freiburg striker during the final stages of the transfer window.

Manchester United could target a new striker if Joshua Zirkzee leaves, with Caught Offside reporting that the club have discussed a potential move for Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic. Tottenham are also reportedly interested in the Croatia international, who has shown considerable promise in the Bundesliga.

Igor Matanovic enjoyed a productive season with Freiburg, scoring 15 goals in all competitions. The 23-year-old had previously attracted reported interest from Everton, but the situation has changed, with some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs now believed to be monitoring him. Having joined Freiburg from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, the striker could leave again if a Premier League club submits a serious offer.

Will Manchester United target Matanovic?

Matanovic’s imposing 6ft 4in frame mirrors Benjamin Sesko’s profile. By pursuing Matanovic, Carrick appears intent on maintaining a physical focal point in attack, consistent with his use of Sesko.

Joshua Zirkzee remains linked with Juventus, and Manchester United could seriously consider signing a replacement if he leaves. Matanovic would provide Carrick with attacking depth and rotation flexibility, though United are unlikely to commit while Zirkzee remains at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old still has plenty of room to develop, and Manchester United’s rotation policy could help him progress. The club are also reportedly delaying a decision on Marcus Rashford, who is capable of covering the centre-forward position. However, Carrick may prefer to sign a reliable backup for Sesko, which could explain United’s interest in Matanovic.

Tottenham in contention for Igor Matanovic?

Tottenham could provide serious competition for Manchester United, as the north London club are also searching for a striker. Like United, Spurs could reportedly sell Richarlison and would need to find a replacement if that departure goes ahead.

Folarin Balogun remains linked with Tottenham, although other options could also emerge before the end of the window. Unlike Manchester United, Spurs will not play European football next season, meaning Roberto De Zerbi will need to keep his squad to an appropriate size.

However, Tottenham still need sufficient depth in attack, which could make Matanovic an attractive option. At present, neither Manchester United nor Tottenham have made a formal offer, but that situation could change as the transfer deadline approaches.