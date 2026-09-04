Barcelona considering 2027 move for Benjamin Sesko

Barcelona are considering making a move for Manchester United attacking sensation Benjamin Sesko in 2027.

Barcelona have begun monitoring Benjamin Sesko as they assess their options to further bolster their attack, with the Manchester United striker emerging as a potential target for 2027.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona’s sporting management, led by Deco, and head coach Hansi Flick have turned their attention towards Sesko after failing to secure Julian Alvarez during the recent summer transfer window. The club are now looking at alternative options for the future as they continue their search for a long-term solution at the top of the attack.

Signing a centre-forward is reportedly one of Flick’s priorities, with Barcelona keen to add another high-quality option to an already talented attacking group featuring Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon, and Karim Adeyemi, and deadline-day arrival Gabriel Jesus.

Sesko is viewed as a particularly interesting candidate because of his physical qualities and attacking profile. The 23-year-old Slovenian international joined Manchester United from RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth €76 million and scored 12 goals in 32 appearances during his first season at Old Trafford.

Barcelona could try to lure Sesko away

While he had a slowish start to life at the Manchester-based club, the young forward eventually picked up pace and became quite a useful option for Michael Carrick during the final phase of last season.

However, Sesko has not yet established himself as a regular starter under Carrick. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have frequently been preferred in attacking roles, leaving Sesko facing competition for regular minutes.

That lack of playing time could accelerate Barcelona’s interest. Fichajes reports that Manchester United would consider selling the striker if an attractive offer arrives. However, a lot will depend on how things pan out over the next few months.

Barcelona are not expected to make an immediate approach. The Catalan club will continue monitoring Sesko throughout the 2026/27 campaign before deciding whether to make a formal proposal. For now, Barcelona are keeping their distance, but Benjamin Sesko has emerged as one of the names on their long-term shortlist.