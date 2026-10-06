Arsenal run rule over Francesco Pio Esposito in UEFA Nations League action

Arsenal have watched Francesco Pio Esposito in action at the UEFA Nations League as they consider a future move for the Inter Milan forward.

According to TEAMtalk, Francesco Pio Esposito could emerge as a real target for Arsenal ahead of future windows. Scouts from the North London club have watched the young striker in the Nations League during the ongoing international break, as Mikel Arteta looks to add a new striker to his attacking setup.

Francesco Pio Esposito is the latest sensation to emerge from Italy following his impressive rise through the ranks at Inter Milan and, more recently, with the Italian national team. After a two-year loan spell with Spezia in Serie B, Esposito was able to showcase his talent for the Nerazzurri in the top flight, where he scored seven times to help them win the title.

He has been a regular for Cristian Chivu and gives the manager a different option from the usual partnership of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez. However, Esposito’s rise at Inter Milan and, more recently, with the Italian national side has already begun attracting major interest, with the likes of Arsenal seen as key suitors.

The interest from the Gunners and others may have been expected at San Siro, as Inter Milan worked hard to secure a new deal for the 21-year-old attacking sensation, who is now committed until 2032. Yet that may not stop suitors from approaching the Nerazzurri with firm offers, as Arsenal are now making moves behind the scenes.

Arsenal watch Esposito in action

Mikel Arteta had reportedly pushed for Esposito earlier and could ask the club to keep close tabs on the Italian striker ahead of the current campaign. The Gunners are in the market for a new centre-forward, particularly if they can identify a younger option like Esposito or another player of that type.

There have been reports linking them with Eli Junior Kroupi, although the Bournemouth prospect may prove difficult to land in the January transfer window. The same could apply to Esposito, though Arsenal continue to do their work in the background after recently watching the Italian forward in action for his national team at the UEFA Nations League.

There is enough in Esposito’s game to suggest he could become an important player for Roberto Mancini’s side moving forward, and he could do the same at Inter Milan. Overall, Arsenal may find it extremely difficult to convince the Nerazzurri to sell in January, although Esposito could be one of the highly rated talents on their list ahead of next summer.