Francesco Pio Esposito set to sign new deal with Inter Milan

Francesco Pio Esposito is on the verge of signing a new contract with Inter Milan, with the two parties reaching a verbal agreement on a renewal.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Francesco Pio Esposito. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Inter Milan centre-forward.

However, Arsenal and Manchester United must now look elsewhere for a striker, as Esposito is on the verge of signing a new contract with Inter Milan. Per Caught Offside, the youngster is “now formalising his new contract”, with the deal set to run until June 30, 2031.

Francesco Pio Esposito and his soaring stock

Francesco Pio Esposito has established himself as one of the world’s best young strikers since establishing a foothold in the first-team squad at Inter Milan. The 21-year-old rose through the Italian club’s academy before a loan spell at Spezia Calcio gave him the opportunity to play regularly. Since returning to San Siro, he has been impressive, starting with last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Since returning to Inter Milan, Esposito has an impressive tally of 11 goals and six assists in 50 appearances, an output accumulated in less than 3,000 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Esposito’s exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Francesco Pio Esposito is understandable. Despite having three strikers in his squad, Mikel Arteta wants more firepower in the final third. Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid his emerging links with Napoli, while Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz have not been inconsistent at times.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have a more pressing need to sign a striker. While Benjamin Sesko has made his mark after settling down at Old Trafford, Joshua Zirkzee may leave the club becoming a peripheral figure under Michael Carrick. So, Esposito is an option worth considering for Manchester United.

While Arsenal and Manchester United are eager to secure a summer move for Esposito, sealing a deal is impossible, as the latest update has corroborated claims from recent reports, which suggested that Inter Milan will attempt to tie him to a new contract. The renewal signals Inter Milan’s faith in Esposito as a long-term cornerstone, with the deal running until summer 2031.