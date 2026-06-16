Newcastle United ready to pay big fee to sign Francesco Pio Esposito, deal difficult

Newcastle United are ready to outbid Arsenal in a race to sign Inter Milan’s 20-year-old Francesco Pio Esposito this summer.

According to a report by Tuttosport via FC Inter 1908, Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in Francesco Pio Esposito. The two Premier League giants are eager to reinforce their offensive units by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window and have their sights set on the 20-year-old Inter Milan attacking sensation.

Per Tuttosport, the Magpies, in particular, are ready to submit a big-money bid, as they are willing to “spend a significant portion of the €80 million” they received from Anthony Gordon’s sale to Barcelona. However, the report also brings concerning news for Arsenal and Newcastle United, as Inter Milan will not entertain bids for Esposito, and they are ready to raise the youngster’s annual salary from €1.1 million to a significantly higher sum.

How has Francesco Pio Esposito fared as a senior footballer?

Francesco Pio Esposito is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 20-year-old spent his formative years in Italy, rising through the ranks at Inter Milan before making his mark in senior football during his loan spell with Spezia Calcio. However, since returning to Inter Milan, he has been impressive, starting with his exploits at last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The Italian striker was excellent in the 2025/26 season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in only 2,265 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Esposito’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League. Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Francesco Pio Esposito is somewhat surprising, yet understandable. Even though Mikel Arteta has three strikers in his squad, the Spanish tactician wants more firepower in the final third. Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates, while Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz have not been consistent scorers.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have a similar situation to Arsenal. Even though Eddie Howe has three strikers in his squad, their long-term futures beyond the 2025/26 season are uncertain. Yoane Wissa has struggled since recovering from a knee injury, while Nick Woltemade may leave Newcastle United after only one season. So, Esposito is a viable target for the Tyneside outfit.

However, a summer move will not materialise due to Inter Milan’s reluctance to sell Esposito. With the Nerazzurri working on handing the Italian striker a hike on his €1.1 million-a-year wages, an extended stay at San Siro is on the cards, while Arsenal and Newcastle United must look elsewhere for a striker.