Manchester United eyeing summer move for Francesco Pio Esposito after scouting mission

Manchester United are plotting a raid on Inter Milan for their attacking sensation, Francesco Pio Esposito, after scouting him again recently.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Francesco Pio Esposito finds himself on the wishlist of Manchester United on the back of his impressive rise at Inter Milan over the last 12 months. The Red Devils are plotting a raid on the Italian giants after extensively scouting the young striker in recent months.

Scouts from the Premier League club were present in the stands to watch the 20-year-old in Italy’s recent fixtures against Luxembourg and Greece. Esposito started both games and found the back of the net on each occasion, further impressing the scouts.

The youngster was promoted to Inter’s first team back in 2023. He then ended up joining Spezia Calcio on a two-year loan deal to ensure he gets regular game time. After honing his skills on loan, he returned to Inter last summer and enjoyed a breakthrough season.

He was involved in 48 games across competitions and finished with 10 goals and six assists in just over 2,200 first-team minutes. The 20-year-old played a part in their Serie A triumph. Inter are pleased with his growth and considers him an important part of their plans moving ahead.

Manchester United considering a striker move this summer

Esposito’s impressive rise has caught the attention of a number of top clubs, and Manchester United are one of them. The Red Devils have been closely monitoring him for some time and could end up making a move this summer.

With Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Napoli becoming permanent and Joshua Zirkzee reportedly likely to be offloaded, Esposito could come in to support and rival Benjamin Sesko for a place in the starting XI. The 20-year-old has a strong physical presence; he is great in the air and excels in hold-up play. He is a perfect fit for Michael Carrick’s system and Manchester United’s long-term plans.

However, striking a deal with Inter won’t be easy, as they consider him an integral part of their plans. On top of that, it remains to be seen if the Italian international would be open to leaving Inter Milan this early in his career.