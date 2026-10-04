Arsenal, Chelsea battle Manchester United for Igor Matanovic, price revealed

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Igor Matanovic.

A report by Caught Offside has indicated that officials from all three Premier League clubs have been closely monitoring the SC Freiburg striker. The 23-year-old has exploded into form this season, scoring six goals in his first seven appearances, and his valuation has risen sharply as a result.

Manchester United have already discussed Matanovic internally, while Arsenal and Chelsea have regularly sent representatives to watch him in action. The growing attention could set up a significant Premier League battle for his signature.

Igor Matanovic showcasing what he can do

Matanovic’s development has accelerated since last season, when he scored 15 goals for Freiburg in all competitions. His start to the current campaign has taken things to another level. Standing at 6ft 5in, the Croatia-born forward combines considerable physical presence with enough technical quality to operate beyond simply being a traditional target man.

Matanovic would be open to moving to England if the right opportunity arrives and that is likely to interest Arsenal in particular. The Gunners did not add another centre-forward during the summer and could view Matanovic as an alternative to Kai Havertz, with his ability to link play, occupy defenders and attack crosses offering similarities to the Germany international and with Viktor Gyokeres struggling this season.

Manchester United also have a clear reason to investigate the possibility. Benjamin Sesko’s fitness concerns have highlighted the importance of attacking depth, while Matanovic could provide a different physical profile alongside the Slovenian.

With Joshua Zirkzee’s long-term future uncertain, they also need a replacement for the Dutch attacker. Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to monitor emerging young forwards despite having Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck available.

Freiburg set price to sell Matanovic

The biggest change concerns Matanovic’s price as the striker could reportedly have been available for around £30 million during the summer, but his extraordinary start has altered Freiburg’s position. His current valuation is now understood to be closer to £50 million.

Freiburg are not necessarily expected to block a major move if one arrives, but they have little reason to accept a discounted fee for a player whose stock is rising rapidly. Matanovic is an interesting target because his appeal goes beyond the six goals.

At 6ft 5in, he immediately gives a Premier League attack a physical dimension, but the more important question is whether his technical development can keep pace with his obvious athletic advantages. Arsenal could make particularly good use of him if they want another forward capable of attacking crosses while still contributing to their combination play.

Manchester United’s situation is slightly different, as Sesko needs competition and protection from an over-reliance on one young striker. Chelsea, meanwhile, have a habit of looking several years ahead when recruiting. The £50 million price is the concern. Seven games should not transform a £30 million valuation this significantly, but if Matanovic sustains this form, Freiburg will have every right to demand it.