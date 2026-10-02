Real Madrid identify Alex Scott as top 2027 target

Real Madrid will look to sign 23-year-old English international Alex Scott from Bournemouth next summer, with Los Blancos identifying him as their priority target.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in Alex Scott. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their first-team squsds by signing a versatile midfielder, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth mainstay.

Alex Scott and his meteoric rise

Alex Scott has evolved into a complete midfielder since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. He initially had to bide his time, but Andoni Iraola transformed his career, bringing out new facets of his gameplay after assigning him a role that gave him more responsibility with the ball at his feet. The Englishman is now an undisputed first-choice starter, having made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while contributing 7 goals and 7 assists.

Scott has been particularly sharp early in the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, making his debut in the ongoing international break. The English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Even though Arsenal signed Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, they may need to pursue a midfielder next year. Martin Zubimendi is reportedly unsettled at the Emirates after falling in the pecking order since the end of last season. While Mikel Arteta has no plans to let the Spaniard leave anytime soon, his uneasiness creates the need to sign a replacement if the frustrations grow in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Manchester United wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is surprising, as three midfielders arrived at Old Trafford. So, with Michael Carrick’s midfield resources being sufficient, a move for Scott will only make sense if they sell someone or plan to shift to a system that utilises more midfielders.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues have struggled for progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos and Luka Modric called time on their stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. Scott can address that problem, as he has developed progressive passing ability during his stint with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth’s stance

Bournemouth turned down an approach by Arsenal earlier this year, and recent reports have suggested they are still hesitant to sell the Englishman and want to tie him to a new contract. With Real Madrid now entering the race, the situation may become complicated, as Scott has a wide array of choices on his plate.