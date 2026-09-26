Michael Olise prefers La Liga move to Premier League return

Michael Olise would prefer to move to Spain instead of returning to the Premier League when he leaves Bayern Munich.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely monitoring Michael Olise’s situation, and the Bayern Munich playmaker’s stance has boosted their prospects. The 24-year-old attacker is also a target for Liverpool, but the Reds face a tall order to secure his services.

Michael Olise and his time at Bayern Munich so far

Michael Olise has been one of the world’s best players since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in a deal worth €60 million in July 2024. The 24-year-old was among the most promising attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the Allianz Arena, and he has come leaps and bounds in the last two years. He has also won the Bundesliga Player of the Year award, doing so last term.

The French international has been the creative force for Bayern Munich in the final third, and he enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists in 52 outings across all competitions. Olise has also been exceptional at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, providing a record seven assists, though he could not help France reach the final. He has been hot off the blocks this term, contributing 8 goals and 4 assists in only 7 outings thus far.

What next for Olise?

Barcelona may pursue a versatile attacker next year, as speculation surrounding Dani Olmo’s future is growing amid his links with Bayern Munich. Olise can be a like-for-like replacement for the Spaniard, and his versatility adds to his appeal for Barcelona.

While Michael Olise was impressive at the World Cup, speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club level has been growing like wildfire in the last few years. Liverpool’s long-standing interest in the former Crystal Palace playmaker is a byproduct of their failure to replace Mohamed Salah. With the Frenchman having previous experience in the Premier League, he can be the desired successor to Salah.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s own long-standing interest is logical, as Jose Mourinho’s team needs an injection of creativity. Additionally, despite signing Yan Diomande, Los Blancos’ right-wing berth remains a problem area. With Diomande, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes preferring to play on the left flank, Olise is an attractive target.

However, recent reports have claimed that Bayern Munich are unwilling to sell the French playmaker. So, a move to La Liga, despite the player’s preference, appears unlikely in the near term, given Bayern’s firm resolve.