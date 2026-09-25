Arsenal, Chelsea sounded out for Dani Olmo move amid Bayern Munich links

Arsenal and Chelsea are being alerted to the possibility of signing Dani Olmo in the near future, with Bayern Munich also in the mix.

According to TEAMtalk, Dani Olmo could be a player that top clubs sign in a future window if Barcelona open the door to a sale. The attacking midfielder is of interest to Arsenal and Chelsea, while Bayern Munich are also in the mix for the accomplished playmaker.

Olmo has taken his time, but at the moment he is one of the most important players for Hansi Flick to rely on. The playmaker is central to how Barcelona tend to play, and the club continue to value him highly both now and going forward.

The Spaniard, who also played a key role in Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign, has made 96 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club in 2024. While he remains an important part of the setup, the Catalans are reportedly willing to assess the market and see what it can offer for the player who cost them €60 million.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich on alert

If Barcelona conclude that Olmo could be a player they are willing to sell, they will know there are plenty of suitors ready to move. Chelsea were reportedly linked with Olmo in the summer and are likely to remain in the race if the €60 million Barcelona playmaker becomes available.

Arsenal are also keen, as was the case earlier in the summer, with Mikel Arteta seemingly looking at players who would improve the fluidity of his attack. Olmo is exactly the type of player who thrives in an attacking system and could even become a centrepiece at the Emirates if he were to join the Gunners.

Bayern Munich are also thought to be interested, with Olmo’s experience from his time at RB Leipzig likely to be a major factor. The Bavarians are also interested in Florian Wirtz of Liverpool, which shows they are clearly looking for a playmaking talent to strengthen their attacking setup.

While Barcelona are reportedly weighing up the pros and cons of selling such an influential player, Olmo’s own decision will also be crucial. He could consider a return to Germany or a move to the Premier League, but only time will tell whether he leaves, and that may not happen in January.