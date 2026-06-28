Mikel Arteta keen on bringing Dani Olmo to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is desperate to have Barcelona attacking sensation Dani Olmo at Arsenal ahead of next season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo as a priority target for the summer transfer window, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, with the manager keen to bring his compatriot to the Emirates Stadium.

An offer exceeding €60 million could tempt Barcelona, whose financial pressures may force them to assess significant proposals this summer. Olmo’s arrival would address a persistent gap in Arsenal’s attacking play: while their output remains strong, the team lacks a playmaker capable of consistently unlocking rigid defences.

The Spaniard’s vision, movement and technical quality fit Arteta’s system of tactical interchangeability, offering the kind of creative and versatile presence the Arsenal manager has been seeking of late. Since returning to Barcelona, the Spanish international has established himself as one of Europe’s most accomplished attacking midfielders.

Despite not being a regular starter under Hansi Flick, he still remains a key figure in the team. He was involved in 49 games last season and ended up contributing towards 18 goals in just over 2,800 minutes. While the Spanish playmaker is a key figure in their setup, he is not untouchable, and with the Catalan club in need of funds to strengthen other key areas, they could consider offers for Olmo, who is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.

Why do Arsenal want Dani Olmo?

Renowned for his vision and ability to unlock defences, Olmo is also capable of operating as a central playmaker, a winger or in a deeper creative role, a versatility that aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s recruitment strategy. His performances in La Liga and for Spain have enhanced his reputation as one of the most intelligent and technically gifted attackers of his generation.

The Gunners have signalled their determination to strengthen ahead of another title push. Whether Arteta can convince his compatriot to leave Barcelona will depend on matching or exceeding the club’s valuation, a significant financial commitment that reflects both the player’s standing and his long-term contract at the club.

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As per the report, developments in their pursuit are expected to intensify as the summer window progresses. At Arsenal, he could provide much-needed depth on the flanks, while competing with skipper Martin Odegaard for a place in their starting XI as a number ten.