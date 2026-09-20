Erling Haaland happy at Manchester City amid Barcelona links

Erling Haaland is happy at Manchester City amid reports linking the Norwegian with a high-profile move to Barcelona.

Manchester City are in a strong position regarding Haaland’s future, with the star striker also reportedly content at the club, according to a report by Football Insider. There have been reports linking the forward with a major move to Barcelona in the near future, while rumours of a potential release clause becoming active next summer have also been dismissed.

Every club in the world would love to have a forward like Haaland, whose record speaks for itself. The Norwegian has scored 168 goals in 204 appearances for Manchester City since joining the club in a €60 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Year after year, Haaland has consistently scored an impressive number of goals. He has also added more to his game by contributing to build-up play and providing assists for his teammates. Overall, the Norwegian striker could now be considered a complete forward. Manchester City are counting on having him for the long term, particularly as he is under contract until the summer of 2034.

Erling Haaland happy at Manchester City

Despite the long-term contract in place, Manchester City have been unable to prevent speculation surrounding Haaland’s future, with the forward reportedly linked to both Barcelona and Real Madrid. A recent report suggested that the Norwegian could consider leaving Manchester City as soon as next summer. The same report also claimed that a release clause might become active in his contract next summer.

However, the report from Football Insider states that the release clause would only become active in the summer of 2030 at the earliest. This means Manchester City have significant control over Haaland’s future. More importantly, Haaland is reportedly happy with life in Manchester and is not expected to push for a move anytime soon.

This will come as a major blow to Barcelona, who have been targeting a new high-profile centre-forward over the next 12 months. Haaland would likely be their preferred target, as signing a forward of his quality could represent the next step for the Catalan giants. However, the Manchester City star may not be available.

Haaland has started the new season in superb form, scoring six goals in as many matches across all competitions. He will be crucial to City’s chances of winning major honours, and the club are relying on his long-term availability. As a result, Manchester City are unlikely to be overly concerned about interest from Barcelona or any other clubs.