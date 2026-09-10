Erling Haaland could push for Manchester City exit next summer, wants Barcelona move

Erling Haaland is interested in joining Barcelona next summer, with a rumoured release clause mentioned in the story.

Spanish news outlet Fichajes reports that Erling Haaland is keen to join Barcelona next summer, with a rumoured release clause of €175 million potentially serving as the starting point for negotiations. Barcelona are considering the Norwegian striker after their primary target.

Julian Alvarez, previously Barcelona’s top target remained unavailable from Atletico Madrid, who refused to negotiate over the Argentine international throughout the transfer window.

Haaland’s contract at Manchester City runs until 2034 following his extension, and the Premier League club signed him from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60 million. Only a handful of elite clubs can afford a move for the Norwegian striker, and there is no immediate pressure on Manchester City to sell unless he formally requests a departure.

Barcelona sought to add a new striker following Robert Lewandowski’s departure at the end of his contract, with Alvarez their primary target. The Blaugrana made multiple attempts to recruit the Argentine, but according to reports, Barcelona’s final push never materialised, even as Arsenal remained in pursuit and are expected to reignite their interest in January.

Haaland’s Barcelona preference

Barcelona and Real Madrid were reportedly interested in Haaland earlier this year, though Manchester City had no intention of parting ways with him at that time. The Fichajes report claims that the 26-year-old is eager to test himself in La Liga and would prefer Barcelona over Real Madrid, despite reports that Real Madrid are expected to revive their interest in the forward.

The Norwegian international believes that Hansi Flick’s tactical system would suit his game better than joining Real Madrid’s established star names such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior.

Barcelona shifted their focus from Alvarez to Haaland as they are eager to secure a long-term striking option. They did sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, though the former Manchester City striker is not viewed as a permanent solution.

The €175 million release clause could serve as the asking price for negotiations, according to Fichajes. However, Manchester City will resist any sale, and if forced to consider a departure, the club would likely demand a significant fee. That raises further doubts about Barcelona’s ability to finance the transfer amid reports of ongoing financial difficulties.