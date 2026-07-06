Real Madrid reignite move for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid could potentially reignite their pursuit of Erling Haaland to some degree following his father’s comments after the win over Brazil.

Real Madrid could be readying a fresh push for Erling Haaland after a Fichajes report suggested renewed interest in the striker, prompted by comments from his father about the Spanish club. Florentino Perez has long admired Haaland, and the latest remarks have reignited speculation around a potential move.

When debating the world’s best striker, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland usually dominate the conversation. Haaland’s two goals against Brazil brought him level with Lionel Messi and Mbappe on seven goals in the Golden Boot race, reinforcing his elite standing. Previous reports have suggested Real Madrid held a strong interest in the Norwegian.

What did Alfie Haaland say?

Alfie Haaland said, “A move to Real Madrid? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract. We’re waiting for the new season, but anyone would want to play for Madrid. You never know what can happen in football.” Do those comments hint at an interest in joining Real Madrid? Yes. Do they suggest Haaland wants to leave imminently or is unhappy at Manchester City? No.

As things stand, there are hints surrounding the striker’s future, but there is nothing to suggest that Haaland’s camp are actively pushing for a move. However, there have been links to Real Madrid, and if the player ever wanted to leave, Manchester City might not stand in his way, provided they receive the right fee.

There were rumours of a release clause before Haaland signed a new nine-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad. Manchester City would reportedly demand an enormous fee even to consider a sale, although they currently have no plans to offload their star striker.

Also Read: Messi vs Mbappe vs Haaland vs Kane: Who wins the ultimate World Cup Golden Boot race?

Real Madrid could revisit the idea of bringing Haaland to the club, particularly if Perez feels the moment is right for a marquee addition. Signing the Norwegian international would be a statement of intent amid Vinicius Junior’s uncertain future; the Manchester City talisman could become his replacement.