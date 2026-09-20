Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham retain Alex Scott interest

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking the progress of 23-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott at fellow Premier League club Bournemouth.

According to a report by Sportowy, Alex Scott is also the subject of interest from Liverpool. All four Premier League clubs are closely monitoring the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder’s progress, though the report adds that this intrigue has not “yet translated into an official written offer” from any suitor.

How has Alex Scott become a hot property?

Alex Scott has blossomed into one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 23-year-old initially made gradual progress but is now an undisputed first-choice starter for the Cherries, having made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with seven goals and seven assists.

Scott’s form in the early 2026/27 season has been particularly sharp, with one goal and two assists in five outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year, with another following ahead of the latest international break. The English midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Even though they signed Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, Arsenal may need to pursue a midfielder next year. Martin Zubimendi is reportedly unsettled at the Emirates after falling in the pecking order in the last few months. While Mikel Arteta has no plans to let the Spaniard leave anytime soon, the situation creates the need to sign a replacement if the frustrations grow in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Manchester United wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is surprising, as three midfielders arrived at Old Trafford. So, with Michael Carrick’s midfield resources being sufficient, a move for Scott will only make sense if they sell someone or plan to shift to a system that utilises more midfielders.

As for Tottenham, the North London club also spent heavily on midfielders in the summer transfer window. Additionally, Lucas Bergvall recently signed a new contract to commit his future to Spurs. So, with Roberto De Zerbi having several midfielders in his squad, the immediate necessity is to utilise his current resources instead of pursuing another midfielder and creating an unwanted problem of plenty when the present resources are already somewhat unsettled.

Bournemouth’s stance

Bournemouth also turned down an approach by Arsenal last summer, and the hesitance to sell the Englishman has not wanted. Per Sportowy, the Cherries want to keep Scott, and they will demand €80-90 million to consider parting ways with him next year. However, with Bournemouth participating in European competition this term, a mid-season move is unlikely.