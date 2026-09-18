Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City vying for Ibrahim Maza

Arsenal and Manchester United have joined the race to sign 20-year-old Algerian international Ibrahim Maza from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen next year.

According to a report by Fussball News, Ibrahim Maza is also the subject of interest from Manchester City, with the Premier League club, along with Atletico Madrid, already establishing contact to discuss a deal. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will demand a premium to part ways with the Berlin-born attacking prospect, with the Bundesliga club slapping a price tag of €65-70 million on him.

Who is Ibrahim Maza?

Ibrahim Maza has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Hertha BSC in July 2025. Born in Berlin, the 20-year-old began his youth career at Reinickendorfer Fuchse but spent most of his formative years with Hertha BSC and graduated from the German club’s academy.

The Algerian international made significant progress in the 2025/26 season with 5 goals and 7 assists in 44 outings. The youngster has started the new campaign even more impressively, having scored once and provided two assists in four appearances thus far. Meanwhile, Maza’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Arsenal considered signing the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. However, Arsenal’s midfield depth and focus on left-wing reinforcement suggest Maza is not an immediate priority, despite Martin Odegaard’s exceptional form in the first month of the 2026/27 season. With Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino available to deputise, the club’s resources are better directed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Maza has been on Manchester City’s wishlist for a long time, and they considered signing him this past summer. However, Maza’s tactical position remains unresolved at Manchester City, where Cherki and Foden compete for the attacking midfield berth. Rayan Cherki’s arrival from Lyon has only complicated matters, leaving the pathway for Maza unclear.

As for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes’s advancing age and lack of a new contract at Old Trafford may motivate the club’s interest in the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker. With the Manchester United captain yet to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, Maza’s physical profile and potential have emerged as an appealing target for succession planning.

With Arsenal and Manchester City not having an urgent need for a player like Maza, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid may feel they are best-placed to secure his services. However, Leverkusen’s €65-70 million valuation remains a formidable barrier to any deal.