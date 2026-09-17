Liverpool face Aston Villa, Crystal Palace battle in Cher Ndour race

Liverpool will look to sign 22-year-old Italian international Cher Ndour from Serie A club Fiorentina next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also interested with Cher Ndour, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City, and Newcastle United also among the Premier League clubs vying for his signature. The English outfits have already made enquiries over a deal for the Fiorentina midfield prospect.

Cher Ndour and his career so far

Cher Ndour has finally experienced stability in his career since joining Fiorentina from Paris Saint-Germain in February 2025 after failing to make his mark at the French club. The 22-year-old has made 62 appearances, the most for any of his teams so far, for La Viola thus far while chipping in with eight goals and three assists.

The Italian international was instrumental as Fiorentina avoided relegation from Serie A last term, and he scored seven goals and three assists in 47 outings across all competitions. Those performances and his progress at the Italian club have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Aston Villa signed two midfielders in the summer transfer window, with Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka arriving at Villa Park. However, John McGinn and Ross Barkley are on the wrong side of 30, with Goretzka also being a short-term solution. So, Ndour, who has displayed his ability to contribute in the final third while being solid out of possession, aligns with the profile Unai Emery requires for his midfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Cher Ndour is understandable. The Reds are combing the market for a versatile midfielder ahead of next summer’s transfer window, with recent reports suggesting they want a player who can compete with Alexis Mac Allister. Ndour fits the bill, with his versatility making him an ideal alternative to Mac Allister.

As for Crystal Palace, Adam Wharton’s long-term future remains uncertain, despite the South London club’s hesitance to cash in on him. Additionally, Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Crystal Palace must sign a midfielder who can provide a solid base in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report has not revealed Fiorentina’s asking price, though the stiff competition for the Italian midfielder’s signature will allow the Serie A club to demand a premium fee to part ways with him.