Liverpool keen on signing a midfielder next summer

Liverpool will aim to sign a new midfielder next summer, hoping to bring in a player who plays in the same position as Alexis Mac Allister.

According to Ben Jacobs on talkSPORT, Liverpool will not offer Alexis Mac Allister a new contract anytime soon, even though the Argentine international is “very sad” about the situation. Instead, they want to sign a new midfielder to compete with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Ben Jacobs said, “He would be open to a new deal. Manchester City had made an inquiry over the summer and were told the player was not for sale. But Liverpool’s perspective is that you have two different things at play. One is, are you going to renew? The other is, are you going to eke out every game and minute of the existing deal, even if the player leaves for less or even on a free transfer?”

“At the moment, Liverpool’s plan is to add a midfielder in Mac Allister’s position in 2027. And if they do so, Mac Allister falls down the pecking order. That’s why, at the moment, they’re not prepared to offer him a new deal, even though there is value for him, certainly between now and next summer.”

Alexis Mac Allister and his Liverpool career so far

Alexis Mac Allister was one of the final signings made by Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool manager, and his performances have bolstered the German tactician’s legacy at Anfield. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for the Merseyside club, having hit the ground running at Anfield in his debut season after arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2023.

The Argentine international has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Liverpool, making over 150 appearances while chipping in with 19 goals and 20 assists. Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s exploits for his club and country have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, while he recently commented on his future.

What next for Mac Allister?

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Mac Allister commented on his contract situation, saying, “I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract which, of course, makes me very, very sad.”

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister has been on Real Madrid’s radar for an extended period, and recent reports have linked the Spanish club with him again. The Merengues have long sought to fill the void that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have left at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Mac Allister’s playmaking and press-resistance make him an appealing candidate to rebuild their midfield.

However, a few reports have suggested that Mac Allister remains committed to Liverpool, with others claiming he will soon receive a new deal, contrary to Ben Jacobs’s assessment. With Liverpool planning to sign a midfielder to compete with the Argentine international, the situation is unlikely to evolve to his liking.