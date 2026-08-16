Liverpool ready to open talks with Alexis Mac Allister over new deal

Liverpool will attempt to tie 27-year-old Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister to a new contract, with talks set to begin soon.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Alexis Mac Allister in the ongoing transfer window, while Chelsea and Manchester City recently established contact to discuss a deal. However, Liverpool had no intention of entertaining bids for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, as they want to agree a renewal.

How has Alexis Mac Allister fared at Liverpool?

Alexis Mac Allister was one of the last signings that Jurgen Klopp made as the Liverpool manager, and his performances have enhanced the iconic German tactician’s legacy at Anfield. The 27-year-old has been arguably the most consistent performer for the Merseyside club over the course of his stint, having hit the ground running at Anfield in his debut season after arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2023.

The Argentine international has been a mainstay in the middle of the park thus far for Liverpool, making 150 appearances while chipping in with 19 goals and 20 assists. Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s exploits for his club and country have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Chelsea will pursue a midfielder in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, as Enzo Fernandez continues to face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge despite the expiration of the deadline they imposed on Manchester City. Recent reports have claimed that City’s interest has not cooled, and they will attempt to sign the Chelsea vice-captain if Rodri leaves. So, Fernandez’s compatriot has emerged as a viable target for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister has been on Real Madrid’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as the Spanish giants have yet to fill the void that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have left at the Santiago Bernabeu since calling time on their illustrious stints with the club. Mac Allister, to that end, has emerged as an appealing target due to his well-rounded style of play.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites have aggressively bolstered their midfield unit in the ongoing transfer window by signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. So, if Mac Allister remains a target for the North London club, it is highly surprising, considering they want to keep Lucas Bergvall, a player who essays a style of play similar to the Liverpool midfielder.

However, his suitors never stood a chance of signing him, as recent reports have suggested that the Argentine midfielder remains committed to Liverpool. That stance coupled with the Reds’ desire to tie him to a new contract means a renewal is on the cards in the coming weeks.