Alexis Mac Allister committed to Liverpool amid Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid links

Alexis Mac Allister has decided to remain at Liverpool despite attracting interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur following another important campaign at Anfield. However, both Liverpool and the midfielder’s representatives have rebuffed approaches from interested clubs. Mac Allister has made it clear that he has no desire to leave Liverpool and is instead excited about becoming a central figure under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Mac Allister excited by Iraola project

The Argentina international has returned to England following an extended break after helping his country reach the World Cup final. Questions surrounding his Liverpool future had persisted throughout the summer, particularly after Real Madrid and Tottenham registered interest earlier in the window.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also reportedly made contact more recently, but neither club has managed to change Mac Allister’s position. According to TEAMtalk, the midfielder indicate that he believes Iraola’s approach could suit his qualities particularly well.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is consequently looking forward to discovering the role the new Liverpool manager has planned for him. That stance has effectively closed the door on a summer departure despite the calibre of clubs interested in securing his signature.

Liverpool planning new contract talks

Liverpool are equally determined to retain Mac Allister and are reportedly preparing to open discussions over a new contract later this year. The 27-year-old midfielder currently has two years remaining on his existing agreement, meaning there is no immediate contractual pressure on the Reds.

Nevertheless, Liverpool want to recognise his importance with improved terms and potentially secure his long-term future before rival clubs renew their interest. Mac Allister has established himself as one of Liverpool’s most important midfielders since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion, providing technical quality, tactical intelligence and versatility across several central roles.

Keeping Mac Allister is a significant boost for Iraola at the beginning of his Liverpool tenure. Interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City illustrates how highly the Argentine is regarded, but his desire to stay gives Liverpool a strong platform for contract negotiations.

The priority should now be securing that extension. With only two years remaining on his current deal, Liverpool will want to remove any future uncertainty and ensure one of their midfield leaders remains at the heart of Iraola’s new project.