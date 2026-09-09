Real Madrid working on swap deal with Liverpool involving Alexis Mac Allister, Eduardo Camavinga

Alexis Mac Allister has expressed his sadness at Liverpool’s failure to offer him a new contract, with Real Madrid considering Eduardo Camavinga as a potential swap piece for the Argentine midfielder.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Mac Allister’s comments have opened the rumour mill, linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are reportedly eyeing a Camavinga-for-Mac Allister exchange if an opening arises.

Mac Allister captured Liverpool’s attention with his candid remarks on contract negotiations. Following new deals for teammates Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, many expected the Argentine to receive his own renewal. However, according to the midfielder’s comments on Sky Sports, the club has not tabled an offer.

Mac Allister said, “There was a chance [he could have left the club in the summer]. As everyone knows, I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad. Of course, there is still time.”

“The fans don’t need to worry because I will give my 100 per cent until the last day I’m here. We will see what happens. There were options to leave this summer, and I think right now I’m in the right club and I have the mindset to give my 100 per cent for this club.”

Real Madrid and the Camavinga Card

Earlier in the summer, Real Madrid were linked with Mac Allister, and that aligns with the midfielder’s current frustration. His father denied the Real Madrid speculation at the time. Yet if Liverpool fail to move swiftly on a renewal despite reported readiness to open talks, the club risks losing a key player.

Should Liverpool and Mac Allister fail to agree a new contract in the coming months, the Merseyside outfit risk losing a key midfielder. Real Madrid are rumoured to be formulating an approach to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants are reportedly eyeing a Camavinga-for-Mac Allister exchange. The 23-year-old French utility player has not been a regular this season and could seek a fresh opportunity if his situation does not improve, despite reportedly turning down offers from clubs and opting to stay at Real Madrid in the summer.

Liverpool would benefit from Camavinga’s versatility, intensity, and ability to press across the pitch. However, it remains early in the season to determine how much Jose Mourinho will utilise the midfielder moving forward, or how Mac Allister’s future evolves at Liverpool. Both situations could shift in the coming months.

Mac Allister remains tied to Liverpool until 2028, affording the Merseyside outfit an opportunity to resolve his contractual status before next summer.