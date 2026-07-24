Eduardo Camavinga snubs three Premier League clubs, wants Real Madrid stay

Eduardo Camavinga has no interest in leaving Real Madrid this summer after rejecting the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are interested in Eduardo Camavinga. However, the 23-year-old Real Madrid utility man has turned down all three Premier League clubs, as he wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the ongoing transfer window.

Eduardo Camavinga and his Real Madrid spell so far

Eduardo Camavinga has endured a mixed spell since joining Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in August 2021. The 23-year-old has been a utility man for Los Blancos, as he can reprise any role in the middle of the park and play as a left-back. The Frenchman has made over 200 appearances thus far for Real Madrid while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists.

However, Camavinga’s stock has fallen in the last two seasons, as he has been in and out of the starting lineup. Additionally, the French international has struggled with fitness issues during this period. Nevertheless, his stock is high, with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will demand around €50 million to part ways with him.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Chelsea may dip into the market for a midfielder in the coming weeks, as Enzo Fernandez continues to face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, even though Real Madrid ruled out a move. With Javier Pastore recently suggesting the Argentine international wants to embark on a new adventure, Chelsea must seek a replacement.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s interest in Eduardo Camavinga reflects their midfield reinforcement needs, as Rodri has turned 30 and is regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid. Additionally, with Bernardo Silva joining Real Madrid, they already had a gap to fill in the midfield unit.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils will pursue a holding midfielder in the final weeks of the summer transfer window after allowing Casemiro to leave as a free agent. with Manuel Ugarte sidelined by a long-term knee injury, despite signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, they need another midfielder.

Real Madrid’s asking price of €50 million should pose no issues for any of the three Premier League clubs. However, Camavinga’s rejection of all three clubs closes the door on a summer Premier League move.