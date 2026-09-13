Aston Villa, Liverpool keeping tabs on Cher Ndour at Fiorentina

Aston Villa and Liverpool are closely monitoring the progress of 22-year-old Italian international Cher Ndour at Serie A club Fiorentina.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Cher Ndour is also the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants began their squad revamp in the summer transfer window and will continue the rebuild process next year, with the 22-year-old Fiorentina playmaker emerging as a top target.

Per Caught Offside, the two Premier League clubs view Ndour as a “dynamic option” who can add flexibility to both midfield units, valuing his athleticism for their high-tempo systems. Meanwhile, Fiorentina will demand around €30-35 million to part ways with him.

Cher Ndour and his career so far

Cher Ndour has finally landed on his feet since joining Fiorentina from Paris Saint-Germain in February 2025 after struggling to establish a foothold at the French club. The 22-year-old has made 61 appearances, the most for any of his teams, for La Viola thus far while chipping in with eight goals and three assists.

The Italian international was instrumental as Fiorentina avoided relegation last season, and he scored seven goals and three assists in 47 outings across all competitions. Those performances and his progress at the Italian club have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs from Serie A and the Premier League.

Strategic fit for the Premier League

Aston Villa signed two midfielders in the summer transfer window, with Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka arriving at Villa Park. However, John McGinn and Ross Barkley are on the wrong side of 30, with Goretzka also being a short-term solution. So, Ndour, who has displayed his ability to contribute in the final third while retaining solidity out of possession, matches the profile for a midfield unit under Unai Emery.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder ahead of next summer’s transfer window, with reports suggesting they want a player who can compete with Alexis Mac Allister. Ndour fits the description, with his dynamism making him an ideal alternative to Mac Allister.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina will demand around €30-35 million to part ways with him. The Premier League clubs have the financial strength to afford a deal, though competition from Juventus creates a sense of uncertainty around the player’s eventual destination.