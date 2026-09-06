Liverpool poised to revive move for Yankuba Minteh in January

Liverpool are increasingly likely return with a bid to sign 22-year-old Gambian international Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Yankuba Minteh has not disappeared from Liverpool’s wishlist. The Reds were on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a right-sided wide attacker in the summer transfer window, and they had their sights set on the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion winger. However, even though a deal did not materialise, the interest has not waned.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Liverpool will be looking at a number of targets in January if they are planning to bring in a new right-sided attacker, somebody to fill the void of Mohamed Salah. I’m sure they’ll be keeping tabs on Yankuba Minteh’s situation at Brighton, they made a couple of bids for him that were rejected.”

Yankuba Minteh and his time in the Premier League so far

Since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Newcastle United in July 2024, Yankuba Minteh has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young wingers. Though not prolific over two seasons, the Gambian winger has become a regular starter for Brighton, with his technical ability impressing.

The Gambian winger has managed only ten goals and nine assists in 73 appearances for Brighton thus far. While the numbers need to improve significantly, his high potential and ability on the ball have provoked interest from high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

The right-wing puzzle for Liverpool

Liverpool’s summer interest in Yankuba Minteh reflected their need to replace Mohamed Salah’s goal-threat and directness on the right wing. They sought to reinforce their offensive unit with a right-sided wide attacker throughout the transfer window.

While Bradley Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman and fellow summer arrival Victor Munoz prefer playing on the left flank, as does Cody Gakpo. So, Andoni Iraola needs to manufacture a solution for the right wing in the first half of the 2026/27 season in the absence of a specialist attacker.

Liverpool did not pursue Minteh due to Brighton’s asking price of £80 million, though a January deal may be on the cards if they fail to find a makeshift solution in the coming months, with Pete O’Rourke suggesting Iraola hopes Cody Gakpo or Victor Munoz can succeed there. Meanwhile, Ismaila Sarr also reportedly remains on Liverpool’s wishlist as a solution for the right wing.