Leeds United accept Fiorentina bid for Wilfried Gnonto, define condition for move amid Mykhailo Mudryk push

Leeds United have an agreement with Fiorentina over a loan deal for Wilfried Gnonto, but a move could still depend on the arrival of a new winger, amid the Mykhailo Mudryk links

According to a report by Football Insider, the agreement is set for a loan move for the Italian winger, although the deal depends on Leeds United’s ability to sign a replacement amid links with Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk.

Wilfried Gnonto could face an anxious wait to find out what the future holds, even though Leeds United have accepted an offer from Fiorentina, with La Viola also covering the Italian attacker’s salary during this spell as reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier today.

Gnonto made only four starts in 25 appearances last season after playing a key role in Leeds United’s 2024/25 promotion push, and was reduced to a bit-part role under Daniel Farke. With his future hanging in the balance, Fiorentina had shown interest in the attacker in recent days.

The Serie A side recently opened talks with Leeds United to explore a move for Gnonto, and it appears the two sides have indeed reached an agreement over a loan deal.

Leeds United need a replacement first

Leeds have yet to sanction Gnonto’s travel to Italy to undergo his medicals and finalise other formalities. Farke’s side had earlier defined their conditions to let the 22-year-old wide man leave, as they wanted to secure a replacement first before allowing the attacker to exit.

As things stand, the move to Fiorentina will depend on Leeds United’s ability to find the right replacement, as Farke does not want to go into the rest of the season with one less attacker in his squad. Leeds are reportedly targeting Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, as per reports, and the Ukrainian winger’s potential arrival could pave the way for Gnonto to join Fiorentina in the next 24 hours.

Will Leeds United sign Mykhailo Mudryk?

Leeds United had reportedly expressed an interest in Mudryk a while ago, and while Chelsea ruled out a move to Elland Road, things could change in the final 24 hours. Given Gnonto plays predominantly on the left-hand side of the attacking third, the Ukrainian could be the ideal replacement as he makes his way back from a long doping ban, with Sky Sports reporting that Leeds United are working towards a loan.

Mudryk also prefers to stay in the Premier League amid Leeds United’s ongoing interest, as per reports, which strengthens the West Yorkshire club’s hopes of securing a loan. Mudryk’s loan status and the Whites’ negotiations with Chelsea will determine whether the Gnonto deal accelerates within 24 hours.