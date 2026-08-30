Leeds United define condition to sell Wilfried Gnonto amid Fiorentina links.

Leeds United could face a late decision over Wilfried Gnonto’s future as Fiorentina explore a move for the Italy international before the transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Daniel Farke, while his absence from the opening matchday squads this season has added further uncertainty around his position at Elland Road. According to Sky Sports, however, Leeds United are not prepared to sanction an exit without first strengthening their own attacking options.

Leeds set condition for Gnonto exit

Leeds will only consider allowing Gnonto to leave if they sign a replacement first and Fiorentina have made an enquiry for the winger and are now waiting to see whether a deal becomes possible during the final days of the window.

Leeds, meanwhile, are understood to believe there is only a “small chance” of Gnonto departing. The club’s position is complicated by their unsuccessful pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Leeds had attempted to sign the Chelsea winger on loan, but their offer was rejected and talks subsequently stalled. Chelsea are no longer believed to view Leeds as a likely loan destination for the Ukrainian winger, leaving Farke’s side searching elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Fiorentina forced to wait

Gnonto has made only seven starts across the last two seasons and has regularly been linked with a move away from Elland Road. His absence from Leeds United’s first two matchday squads this campaign is understood to be because of a hamstring problem rather than a transfer-related decision, but his limited involvement has continued to fuel speculation.

Fiorentina are now assessing whether to step up their initial enquiry. For the Serie A club, the major obstacle is timing. Even if Gnonto is open to returning to Italy, Leeds cannot afford to weaken their wide options without another attacker arriving first.

That means Fiorentina may have to wait until Leeds make progress elsewhere before receiving encouragement over a deal. Gnonto’s future could easily become one of those deadline-day situations that depends on another transfer happening first.

His limited starts suggest Leeds could be open to moving him on, but Farke cannot afford to lose another attacking option without cover. The collapse of the Mudryk pursuit makes that even more important. Fiorentina therefore have reason to remain interested, but they may have little control over the timetable. Until Leeds secure another winger, Gnonto is likely to remain at Elland Road.