Chelsea rule out Leeds United move for Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea have ruled out Leeds United as a potential loan destination for Mykhailo Mudryk for the time being, despite continued interest from the Yorkshire club.

Leeds United identified the 25-year-old winger as an attacking target and submitted a loan proposal earlier in the transfer window. However, Chelsea rejected the offer after deciding that the terms were not suitable. According to Sky Sports, Leeds remain interested in Mudryk but have no intention of rushing into an agreement they consider unfavourable.

With the Premier League transfer window closing on September 1, both clubs are now exploring alternative options.

Chelsea reject Leeds proposal for Mudryk

Mudryk is looking for regular first-team football after a prolonged period away from competitive action. The Ukrainian returned to Chelsea’s setup during pre-season and was given opportunities by Xabi Alonso, but the Blues are prepared to sanction a temporary departure if they can find the right destination.

Chelsea’s priority is understood to be securing a club where Mudryk can receive consistent minutes before his longer-term future at Stamford Bridge is reassessed. Leeds had hoped to provide that opportunity, but their opening proposal failed to satisfy Chelsea. Daniel Farke’s side are unwilling to significantly alter their position simply to get a deal completed, leaving negotiations effectively stalled.

RC Strasbourg among alternative destinations

Mudryk is not short of other possibilities and several Premier League and European clubs have shown interest, while Strasbourg represents another potential destination. Chelsea’s relationship with the Ligue 1 club through the BlueCo ownership structure could make negotiations more straightforward.

Coventry City have also been linked with a move, with Frank Lampard’s connections to Chelsea potentially helping their chances. For Chelsea, resolving Mudryk’s future forms part of a wider effort to streamline Alonso’s squad before the deadline.

Leeds, meanwhile, may have to redirect their attention towards other attacking targets unless Chelsea’s stance changes during the final days of the window. Leeds are right not to force this deal if the financial or contractual terms do not suit them.

Mudryk remains an intriguing player because his pace and directness could give Farke another dimension in wide areas, but his lengthy absence means there is inevitably some uncertainty over how quickly he can rediscover his best level.

A loan could therefore make sense for all parties, but only under the right conditions but for now, Chelsea appear prepared to explore their alternatives, and unless there is a late compromise, Mudryk’s route to regular football looks increasingly likely to take him somewhere other than Elland Road.