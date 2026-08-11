Chelsea open to Mykhailo Mudryk loan exit amid Serie A, Ligue 1 links; player wants Premier League stay

Chelsea are ready to sanction a loan move for Mykhailo Mudryk amid interest from Serie A and Ligue 1 clubs, but he prefers to remain in the Premier League.

Chelsea will consider loan proposals for Mykhailo Mudryk this summer, with the Ukrainian winger keen to reignite his career following a lengthy absence.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are willing to consider loan proposals for the 25-year-old, with the priority being to get him regular first-team football following his return to action. Clubs from Serie A have shown interest, while Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg are also among the options being considered.

However, Mudryk has a clear preference regarding his next destination. The winger would favour remaining in the Premier League if he is to leave Chelsea temporarily, giving him the opportunity to continue playing in familiar surroundings while attempting to rediscover his best form. Mudryk was cleared to return to football on July 30 after an anti-doping case sidelined him since November 2024.

A loan move away will be ideal for all parties involved

Chelsea believe regular football away from Stamford Bridge will help Mudryk regain his rhythm and confidence, as breaking into Xabi Alonso’s playing XI could prove very difficult at this stage. A loan also allows the London club to assess his progress before making a decision over his long-term future.

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a big-money move. Expectations were enormous when he arrived in west London, but his performances never consistently matched the investment. He managed 21 goal contributions in 73 appearances for the Blues before his enforced absence.

A temporary departure could therefore provide an opportunity for both player and club to reset. Chelsea are not short of attacking options, and Mudryk will face considerable competition for minutes on the flanks if he were to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League remains Mudryk’s preferred option, although interest from Italy and France could give Chelsea alternatives if a suitable English club fails to emerge.

Chelsea’s focus is securing a loan to a club where Mudryk can rebuild after 15 months away. For now, there is no indication that Chelsea are looking to permanently part ways with the winger.