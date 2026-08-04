Coventry City eyeing summer move for Mykhailo Mudryk

Newly promoted Premier League club Coventry City are interested in acquiring the services of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Coventry City are among clubs interested in signing Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk this summer, as the Ukrainian attacker becomes eligible to play following the end of his doping suspension.

Mudryk has attracted interest from multiple clubs after becoming eligible to play again. While Coventry have emerged as one of the teams assessing his availability, they are far from the only side tracking his progress as the 25-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain.

Chelsea will not rush into a decision. The winger will complete the club’s pre-season tour of Asia before discussions take place over whether he should remain with the first-team squad, head out on loan or even leave on a permanent transfer. The player is reportedly hoping to have clarity over his future by mid-August.

Mudryk’s rollercoaster ride at Chelsea

Mudryk has not featured in a competitive match since November 2024. His career was put on hold after he was provisionally suspended by the Football Association in December that year following an adverse finding for meldonium.

He was subsequently handed a four-year ban, but the suspension was lifted in July 2026 after updated anti-doping guidelines and an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency paved the way for his return.

Chelsea now want to evaluate his condition and match sharpness. Club officials are expected to work closely with the player during the Asia tour to establish his fitness levels before a final decision is made.

The Ukrainian wide player arrived in West London at the start of 2023 amid huge expectations. Chelsea invested heavily in one of Europe’s brightest young attackers, believing he possessed the potential to become a star in the Premier League. Although his adaptation was inconsistent, Mudryk still managed 21 goal contributions in 73 appearances for the Blues before his enforced absence from football.

Mudryk has the pedigree to rediscover form elsewhere if given game time. The winger’s athleticism and technical ability could prove decisive for an ambitious club seeking to strengthen their attack.

For Coventry City, the opportunity is clear. They could target a player of Mudryk’s pace and technical ability to strengthen their wide options after promotion. While they already possess several options in wide areas, none match Mudryk’s peak athleticism; his abilities could add a new dimension to their attack. However, there would be questions over how quickly he could return to his best after such a lengthy spell away.