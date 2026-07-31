Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk cleared to return to football

Mykhailo Mudryk is being cleared to play football again following an agreement to end his doping ban, which will come as a welcome boost for Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Mykhailo Mudryk is being cleared to resume playing football after a 20-month absence due to a doping ban. The winger will return with immediate effect following a resolution between WADA and the FA over the anti-doping violation he was involved in since November 2024.

He was only beginning to establish himself at Chelsea when his career was paused. The attacker, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, made 73 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, scoring or assisting 21 times.

Back in November 2024, Chelsea defeated German outfit Heidenheim 2-0, and Mudryk was on the scoresheet in the Conference League encounter. That would prove to be his last game for the Blues until now, as he is being cleared of the doping charges and is available for selection with immediate effect. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he will join the Chelsea squad in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The Mudryk verdict explained

As Ben Jacobs explained, the FA confirmed that the anti-doping disciplinary case involving Mudryk was settled on 30 July 2026, with WADA’s agreement.

Mudryk accepted that he had committed Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs). An independent Regulatory Commission heard the case between 7 and 9 January 2026, found that he had committed ADRVs, and imposed a four-year ban. He subsequently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Following amendments to WADA’s Technical Document, which would not apply retrospectively but indicated that the level of meldonium detected would not have triggered violations under the new standard, the FA and Mudryk resolved the appeal with WADA’s agreement on 30 July 2026 in line with Article 10.8.2 of the World Anti-Doping Code and Regulation 90 of the 2024 Anti-Doping Regulations.

As part of the resolution, Mudryk accepted the period of ineligibility served up to the date of the agreement.

What this means for Chelsea

Chelsea released a statement in support of reintegrating Mudryk: “We know how much this opportunity to return means to him. Our focus now is on supporting Misha’s reintegration into the squad and helping him resume his career. Everyone at the Club now looks forward to helping Misha return to full fitness, back into the squad and back onto the pitch.”

His availability immediately strengthens Xabi Alonso’s attacking options. Chelsea recently failed to sign Kerim Alajbegovic, who chose Juventus, and have not replaced Alejandro Garnacho, who left for Aston Villa. Mudryk may provide the depth needed. He will require careful reintegration but will be available for selection from the upcoming season.