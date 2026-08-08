Getafe eyeing loan move for Mykhailo Mudryk

La Liga outfit Getafe are looking to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on loan ahead of the 2026/27 season.

According to Fichajes, Getafe are exploring a loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, with the La Liga club working on a deal that would see them pay a fee of around €2 million to take the 25-year-old on loan for the 2026/27 campaign.

Getafe would also cover approximately 40 per cent of Mudryk’s salary, although the final structure of the agreement will depend heavily on Chelsea’s willingness to contribute towards his wages. Mudryk earns an estimated £5.2 million per year, equivalent to a weekly wage of approximately £100,000 per week.

Under the proposed arrangement, Getafe would be responsible for around £2.08 million of his annual salary. That financial aspect could prove decisive in determining whether the move goes ahead.

Will Mudryk continue at Chelsea?

On 30 July, the English FA confirmed that the anti-doping proceedings involving the Ukrainian winger had been resolved and that he was free to return to football. Mudryk has therefore spent more than 18 months away from competitive action, having last featured in November 2024.

He now faces the difficult task of rebuilding his fitness, confidence and rhythm. Chelsea must decide what represents the best next step for a player who has been sidelined for such an extended period. A temporary move, amid links with Coventry City, could offer an attractive solution for the club.

Mudryk remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2031, meaning Chelsea has little need to rush into a permanent sale. Getafe could provide exactly the environment Mudryk needs, similar to the one they gave to Mason Greenwood when he returned from a hiatus.

The Azulones are willing to offer him regular first-team opportunities, which would be an ideal setting to rediscover the explosiveness and decisiveness that made him one of Europe’s brightest attacking prospects when Chelsea signed him in January 2023.

His time in England never fully reached the expected heights, although he still contributed towards 21 goals in 73 appearances for Chelsea before his enforced absence. A sustained run of competitive football in Spain could restore both his productivity and the market value that prompted Chelsea to invest heavily in him initially. The Madrid-based club are now waiting for the West London club’s response.