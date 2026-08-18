Coventry City front-runners to sign Mykhailo Mudryk

Newly promoted Coventry City are leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk before the end of the transfer window.

Coventry City have emerged as the front-runners to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea, with the Blues believing a temporary move could provide the winger with the regular first-team football he needs to rebuild his career.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are actively exploring the best loan option for the 25-year-old after deciding that consistent playing time is now more important than keeping him as a squad player at Stamford Bridge. The Blues still see Mudryk as part of their long-term plans and are not considering a loan move with any sort of buy option.

Mudryk was cleared to return to football at the end of July following his lengthy absence and has since been assessed by the West London club and their new boss Xabi Alonso.

The Ukrainian winger has not played a competitive match since November 2024, meaning Chelsea believe he needs a sustained run of games to rediscover his rhythm and confidence. Although he could receive some minutes in London, the club do not believe he would get the regular football required.

Mudryk could reunite with Lampard

Meanwhile, the West Londoners have been impressed by the football Coventry City have been playing under their former boss, Frank Lampard and believe they could offer Mudryk the ideal environment to regain his form.

Lampard and Mudryk previously worked together at the London club, a continuity that could expedite his settling-in period. For Coventry, Mudryk would represent a major addition as they prepare for the challenge of Premier League survival. His pace and wide versatility would add depth to Lampard’s attack, while regular minutes would aid his recovery.

Chelsea are also considering interest from clubs elsewhere in Europe, but a loan that keeps Mudryk in the Premier League is currently viewed as the preferred option by both parties. The priority is to find a club where he plays day in and day out.

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth around £62 million. Despite the considerable investment, he struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter and recorded 21 goal contributions in 73 appearances before his enforced absence.

The 25-year-old winger did, however, feature in Chelsea’s final three matches of their pre-season tour after being cleared to return, offering an encouraging first step in his comeback. A return to competitive football will now be the next step as he looks to salvage his career.