Fiorentina in talks to sign Wilfried Gnonto in last-gasp move

Serie A club Fiorentina will look to sign 22-year-old Italian international Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United this summer.

According to a report by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina and Leeds United are in talks over a possible deal for Wilfried Gnonto. The Violets are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the Leeds United forward.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A club have also initiated contact with Gnonto’s representatives to discuss a late deal. Meanwhile, a report by Sky Sports journalist Zinny Boswell alongside Di Marzio has revealed that the 2003-born winger was “frustrated with his limited role in the team last season on Leeds’ return to the Premier League”, a situation that may work in Fiorentina’s favour.

How has Wilfried Gnonto fared at Leeds United?

Wilfried Gnonto has endured an inconsistent spell since joining Leeds United from FC Zurich in September 2022. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of talent at Leeds but has struggled to secure consistent prominence, though he demonstrated his capability in the EFL Championship.

Over his time at the club, he has made nearly 150 appearances while chipping in with 23 goals and 17 assists. However, his 2025/26 season was compromised by minor fitness issues that limited his game time to 867 minutes and reduced his output to 1 goal and 4 assists. The Italian winger remains on the sidelines with another injury at the start of the new campaign

What next?

A few months ago, reports suggested that Leeds United would be open to selling Wilfried Gnonto for a “big offer”. With regular game time eluding the 2003-born winger, a move away from the West Yorkshire club would be sensible, particularly in the wake of interest from Serie A clubs and Bundesliga outfits.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina wanted to sign Gnonto earlier this year, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as they need more quality in the final third after losing their first two games of the 2026/27 Serie A season.

With Daniel Farke preferring the 3-5-2 formation, Gnonto’s game time will unlikely improve in the coming months. Additionally, with Harry Wilson arriving from Fulham, the Italian winger’s prospects do not appear to be bright. So, returning to Italy will be sensible, and Fiorentina can offer him the possibility to resurrect his stuttering fortunes.