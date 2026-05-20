Five Serie A clubs join SC Freiburg in Wilfried Gnonto chase

A Leeds United star is set to ensue a huge battle for his signature, as SC Freiburg are joined by five Serie A heavyweights.

Leeds United are bracing for offers to come in for Wilfried Gnonto this summer, with SC Freiburg among the interested parties. As per TeamTalk, the Bundesliga side faces a huge challenge in convincing the winger to join them, especially with five Serie A heavyweights entering the race.

Leeds United are planning several squad changes in the summer, which could see some unwanted players leave, including Wilfried Gnonto. The winger has come off the bench 18 times in the 22 Premier League games he has played this season, as he does not feature prominently in Daniel Farke’s plans moving forward.

Leeds United are seeking between £15–20 million to sell the winger, who remains under contract at Elland Road until 2028. They hold a relatively strong position in negotiations, having already planned for his potential departure. While there was initially little reported competition, the situation has now changed significantly behind the scenes.

SC Freiburg to face competition for Wilfried Gnonto?

SC Freiburg had enquired about Gnonto a few days ago and initially appeared to have a clear run at signing him. However, that advantage was short-lived, as a host of top-tier Serie A sides have since entered the race. Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, and Roma have all registered interest in the £15–20 million-rated Leeds United winger.

The prospect of playing in Serie A could prove highly tempting for the Leeds United attacker, who may carefully consider any potential offer from Freiburg. Gnonto is eager to establish himself as a regular first-team player, something he may not achieve at Leeds United.

Wilfried Gnonto set to leave Leeds United?

The player has fought for his place and even his future at the club, including submitting a transfer request back in 2023. He played an instrumental role in their promotion push last season, but his regression this term suggests he could push for an exit.

With five Serie A giants and Freiburg in the mix, there is a strong likelihood of Gnonto departing Leeds United. However, these clubs may attempt to negotiate the fee, potentially driving down Leeds’ asking price during talks.