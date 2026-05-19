Wilfried Gnonto poised to push for Leeds United exit, price tag set

Leeds United will not stand in the way of Wilfried Gnonto if a suitable offer arrives, as Bundesliga club SC Freiburg remain interested.

Wilfried Gnonto’s time at Leeds United could be coming to a close, with the speedster himself hinting as much with a comment thanking the Elland Road crowd following their final home game. As per Football Insider, the Yorkshire-based club will not stand in the way of the Italian winger if suitable offers arrive, with a certain Bundesliga team keen.

Wilfried Gnonto has had a few strange seasons at Leeds United, and he could eventually leave in the upcoming window. From a fiery standoff with the club’s hierarchy in 2023 when he handed in a transfer request, to playing a key role in their promotion back to the Premier League, the Elland Road fan favourite has come a long way in his career at the club.

Leeds United have been open to selling him in the upcoming window, a stance taken a few months back when it became clear he is not a key member of Daniel Farke’s plans. The Elland Road outfit are hopeful of offers in the region of £15-20 million for a player they landed for about £3.8 million back in 2022, as per the report.

Who will look to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

There is not much interest from clubs at the moment, but things could look up as the summer transfer window edges closer. The Italian speedster has a contract with the club until 2028, which puts Leeds United in a decent position to demand as much as £15-20 million for the 22-year-old.

As for the interested clubs, SC Freiburg have enquired about the player, as the Bundesliga outfit are eager to strengthen their attacking setup. The German side are set to play the Europa League Final in a few days, and even if they were to lose that and miss out on Champions League football, they have already qualified for the Conference League. European football could be key to convincing players like Gnonto.

Why are Leeds United offloading Wilfried Gnonto?

The idea of re-establishing his career away from England, where he has been decent over the last four years, might appeal to the Italian winger. The youngster has endured a mixed bag of a spell at Leeds United, and establishing himself as a key player elsewhere will be high on Gnonto’s mind.

This season is a great example of why Leeds United want to offload him, as Gnonto has come off the bench 18 times out of the 22 appearances he made in the Premier League. However, it is unclear whether SC Freiburg will pay anywhere close to the £15-20 million asking price for the tricky winger, as an exit from Elland Road looms large.